Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generated false info

Last month, a US federal judge categorically told lawyers that he will not allow any AI-generated content in his court.



Texas federal judge Brantley Starr said that any attorney appearing in his court must attest that "no portion of the filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence," or if it was, that it was checked "by a human being," reports TechCrunch.



In April, ChatGPT, as part of a research study, falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.



Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.