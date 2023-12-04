Israel-Palestine conflict: Fighting in "every part" of the Gaza strip

Israel says ground operation has spread to all of Gaza

The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the militant Islamist Palestinian group Hamas to "every part" of the Gaza Strip.

The army resumed its offensive Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired.

After focusing its ground operation on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, the military began carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza as well.

The vast majority of Gaza's population has fled to the south in search of safety.

But late Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said ground troops were also pushing into the south.

"The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip," he said. "The forces are coming face-to-face with terrorists and killing them."

Earlier, eyewitnesses had told DPA news agency that Israeli ground troops had advanced into an area east of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.