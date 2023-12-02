Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll climbs after truce ends

Israel has told the United Nations it will not renew a visa for the top UN humanitarian aid official for Gaza and the West Bank.

Lynn Hastings, who is based in Jerusalem, has served as the deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory for almost three years.

"We've been informed by the Israeli authorities that they would not renew the visa of Miss Hastings past its due date at some point later this month," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

In late October, the Israeli Foreign Ministry criticized Hastings sharply on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "According to UN ethics, she is supposed to be impartial and objective, but unfortunately she is neither.

"Hastings' dangerous rhetoric endangers innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians," the ministry wrote.

Dujarric did not mention the Israeli Foreign Ministry but said Hastings had faced some "public attacks" online that "were utterly unacceptable."

"The secretary-general is full of confidence in Ms. Hastings, the way she's conducted herself and the way she's done her, her work, being the humanitarian coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territory is challenging work, to say the least, both in terms of the humanitarian situation — and the political situation," he added.

Israel did not immediately respond to Dujarric's remarks.