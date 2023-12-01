Israel resumes Gaza operations, alleging Hamas has violated truce

The truce, which was only renewed at the last minute for the seventh day on Thursday, was set to expire again at around 7 a.m. local time (about 10.30 a.m. IST) on Friday, 1 December.

Thursday's extension was the second of the initial four-day truce that commenced on 24 November.

It was extended for two more days on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pause, 240 Palestinians, 86 Israelis, and 24 foreign nationals have reportedly been released.

Shortly before the seven-day truce was set to expire, Israel said it shot down a rocket fired from Gaza while media outlets affiliated with the Hamas group reported explosions and gunfire in northern Gaza, reports the BBC.

Several air strikes have hit the southern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run interior and national security ministry said on its Telegram account.