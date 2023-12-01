Israel-Hamas conflict: Over 2,700 truckloads of humanitarian aid enter Gaza says Egypt

A total of 2,781 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have so far entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said.

Ayman Walash, the manager of the SIS press centre for foreign media, told Xinhua news agency on Thursday, 29 November that since the first relief convoy was allowed into Gaza on 21 October, a total of 3,176 tons of medical materials, 1,308 tons of fuel, and 13,348 tons of food had been sent to Gaza through the Rafah crossing until Wednesday.