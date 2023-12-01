Israel-Palestine conflict: 7th hostage-prisoner exchange complete

Israel releases next group of 30 Palestinian prisoners

Israel's prison authorities said they released 30 Palestinian prisoners overnight Thursday, 30 November in the latest exchange as part of the truce deal with Hamas.

Their release followed the successful transfer of more Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity on Thursday.

In total, Hamas released eight hostages on Thursday. But another two Israeli-Russian dual nationals released on Wednesday were also taken into consideration when releasing 30 prisoners, according to Qatari mediators.

Israel and Hamas had agreed on a three-to-one exchange ratio for these swaps.

The bulk of the prisoners were sent to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and were greeted jubilantly on the city's streets.

It's the seventh such exchange on consecutive nights under the terms of the truce.