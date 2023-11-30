Israel-Palestine conflict: Truce extension talks continue
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Tel Aviv, aims to extend the current ceasefire during his talks with Israeli leaders
Still no indication if a deal has been struck to extend truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel for talks
Sixteen hostages held by Hamas and 30 Palestinian prisoners released in sixth exchange
Blinken in Israel for talks to extend truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 30 November to meet with Israeli leaders.
Ahead of the visit, Blinken said the trip was aimed at prolonging the pause in fighting which is due to expire.
Blinken will also be discussing Israel's right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and also the acceleration of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.
The US top diplomat is set to visit the occupied West Bank before traveling to Dubai to attend the UN Climate Conference.
This is Blinken's third visit to the West Asia since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, sparked by the October 7 terror attack carried out by the Islamist militant group.
Wednesday's developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict
Wednesday, 29 November saw the Islamist militant group Hamas handover 16 hostages while Israel released another 30 Palestinian prisoners, in the sixth exchange under the temporary truce.
Qatar, which mediated the current truce between Israel and Hamas, said that of the 10 Israelis released, three held German nationality.
Since the pause in fighting began last Friday, Hamas has released 97 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals, while Israel has freed 210 Palestinian prisoners.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel to push for further extensions of the truce.
Qatar has been trying in its capacity as mediator to secure another extension to the truce that began last Friday.
Fighting began following the 7 October attacks by Hamas, which the EU, US, Germany and other countries classify as a terrorist organization.
Published: 30 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM