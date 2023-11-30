Israel-Palestine conflict: Truce extension talks continue

Blinken in Israel for talks to extend truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 30 November to meet with Israeli leaders.

Ahead of the visit, Blinken said the trip was aimed at prolonging the pause in fighting which is due to expire.

Blinken will also be discussing Israel's right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and also the acceleration of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The US top diplomat is set to visit the occupied West Bank before traveling to Dubai to attend the UN Climate Conference.

This is Blinken's third visit to the West Asia since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, sparked by the October 7 terror attack carried out by the Islamist militant group.