Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel receives list of hostages to be released today
Hamas has handed over 10 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as per Qatar Foreign Ministry
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it has received a list of the sixth set of hostages expected to be freed from Hamas captivity on Wednesday, adding that their families have been notified.
This will be the second hostage release after the truce between Israel and Hamas which came into force on 24 November, was extended by two more days on Tuesday.
As part of the ceasefire agreement, another group of 12 hostages, comprising 10 Israelis and two Thai citizens, were released by the Palestinian militant group on Tuesday, according to officials.
Thirty Palestinians were also freed from Israeli prisons, the officials said.
Since the truce was implemented, Hamas has released a total of 81 hostages, primarily women and children.
Meanwhile, Israel has freed 180 Palestinians from prison -- mainly women and minors -- many of whom were detained but never charged.
Israel has assured that the ceasefire would be extended if more hostages, who were abducted after the Hamas launched its massive assault on October 7, were released.
Israel has communicated to the Hamas that it needs a minimum of 10 hostages to be released per day and in exchange, 30 Palestinian prisoners would be freed.
Meanwhile, Hamas has handed over 10 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as announced by the Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.
With the handing over of 10 more Israeli hostages, the total number of Israeli hostages released since the ceasefire began on 24 November has touched 60.
The released hostages on Tuesday, 28 November include nine women and a child. A Filipino national has also been released from the custody of Hamas.
The hostages who are released will reach Israel by late Tuesday night and will be taken for a medical check-up.
In exchange to the release of 10 Israeli hostages, 30 Palestinians will be released from the prisons of Israel.
Published: 29 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM