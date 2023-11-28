Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza truce extended by 2 days, US says

Elon Musk in Israel: Murderous propaganda needs to be stopped

During his trip to Israel, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said propaganda "that is convincing people to engage in, you know, murder" needs to be stopped.

He accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to the Kfar Aza kibbutz targeted by Hamas militants in their deadly terror attack on southern Israel in which around 1200 people were killed. The terror attacks by Hamas on October 7 led to Israel's current military operation in Gaza.

"Those that are intent on murder must be neutralized," Musk said, according to the Reuters news agency.

"The propaganda must stop that is training people to be murderers in the future. And then, making Gaza prosperous. And if that happens, I think it will be a good future."

Musk was also due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, a former defense minister who's now part of a special wartime

Cabinet.

"In their meeting, the president will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online," Herzog's office said in a statement.

Civil rights groups have recently accused Musk of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.