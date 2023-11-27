Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel receives list of hostages to be released today

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that it has received a list of hostages to be freed by the Hamas on Monday -- the final day of the four-day truce between the two warring sides.

"Discussions are being held on the list that was received overnight and which is now being evaluated in Israel," CNN quoted the Office as saying in a statement on behalf of the government coordinator for the hostages and missing persons.

Monday is the fourth, and potentially final, day of the initially negotiated truce between Hamas and Israel.

As of Sunday both parties had discussed the possibility of extending the truce, but no such deal has been announced yet.

Hamas has said that it seeks to extension of the ongoing four-day truce with Israel, which has so far witnessed the release of three groups of Israeli hostages from Gaza and three groups of Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Israeli jails.