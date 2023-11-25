Israel-Palestine conflict: Hostages, detainees freed as truce holds

Gaza receives largest aid convoy since October 7

The United Nations said 137 trucks of humanitarian aid were unloaded in Gaza on Friday.

"During the humanitarian pause that has been in place since this morning, the UN was able to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance into and across Gaza," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

It said 129,000 liters (34,000 gallons) of fuel and four trucks of gas also crossed into Gaza.

It was the biggest humanitarian convoy to reach Gaza since October 7, the OCHA said.

"Hundreds of thousands of people were assisted with food, water, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian items," it added.