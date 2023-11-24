Israel-Palestine conflict: 4-day humanitarian pause comes into effect

A four-day humanitarian pause deal agreed by Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza on Friday, which allow the release of at least 50 hostages in the duration of the temporary ceasefire.

The pause in hostilities, which began at 7 a.m. (local time), came on the 49th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict which erupted on October 7 after the militant group launched its unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation.

Under the deal reached on Wednesday under the mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US, the Hamas said that it will release about 13 hostages at 4 p.m. on Friday as the first stage of the agreement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hamas, which has been ruling Gaza since 2007, will hand over the hostages to Egypt.

In turn, Israel will release 150 Palestinians, including women and children, from the Israeli jails.

Israel is expected to stop all its military operations in the Gaza Strip as part of the four-day pause.

Meanwhile, at least 200 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, including four fuel trucks, will be allowed into the Gaza Strip.