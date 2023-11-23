Gaza Strip most dangerous place in the world for a child: UNICEF exec dir

An alarming humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Gaza Strip, with an estimated 5,500 children reported killed since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on 7 October. This shocking toll equals the total number of children killed in armed conflicts globally in 2021 and 2022 combined, as per United Nations figures.

On 22 November, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell briefed the UN Security Council about the worsening situation for children in the state of Palestine and Israel, and presented harrowing statistics.