Israel-Palestine Conflict: Qatar-mediated truce in limbo as Israel delays hostage release

Israel's national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi has announced that the deal for the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for a temporary truce has been postponed until Friday, 24 November, at the earliest.

Hanegbi said late Wednesday that ceasefire talks with Hamas were still ongoing and no hostages would be released before Friday, 24 November.

Hanegbi gave no explanation for the delay and it was not immediately clear when the truce reportedly agreed on earlier might begin.

"Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time," Hanegbi said in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported, citing an Israeli official, that there was a 24-hour delay in the agreement because the deal was not yet signed by Hamas and Qatar, which helped broker the deal.

The official said they were optimistic the agreement would be implemented when it was signed.