Israel-Palestine conflict: Deal reached on hostages, fighting pause

Netanyahu defends hostage deal with Hamas as 'the right decision'

2 journalists were reported killed near the Lebanese border with Israel

Over 10,000 Israeli troops deployed in Gaza, according to Israeli media

Israeli cabinet approves deal for release of hostages, pause in fighting

The Israeli cabinet approved in the early hours of Wednesday a deal with Hamas which would lead to the release of Israeli hostages.

According to Israel, 50 Israeli hostages taken by the militant group Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks will be freed — all of them women and children.

In exchange, Hamas said Israel will release 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails.

The deal also includes a four-day cease-fire. Israel said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released by Hamas.

Ahead of the deal's approval, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed a pause in fighting would not mean the 'end of the war on Hamas'.

"We will continue the war until we achieve all of our war aims: To eliminate Hamas, return all of our hostages and our missing, and ensure that there is no element in Gaza that threatens Israel," he said in a video released on social media.