Israel-Palestine conflict: Number of journalists, media workers killed in Gaza spikes to 50

Since Hamas launched its massive assault against Israel on 7 October, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the ensuing violence, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a report.

In a report on Monday, the New York-based nonprofit also said that the second-deadliest day for journalist deaths amid the raging conflict occurred on 18 November, with five killed, while the deadliest day of the conflict was its first day, 7 October, with six journalists killed.

Among the 50 fatalities, 45 were Palestinian, four Israeli, and one Lebanese.

According to the CPJ, 11 journalists were injured, three remain missing and18 journalists were reportedly arrested.