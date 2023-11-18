Israel-Hamas war: Gaza journalist describes life under siege

On 7 October, the day of the Hamas terror attack on Israel, Gaza-based journalist Hazem Balousha could tell the rocket fire from Gaza was not some routine test by Hamas.

Balousha, who has been reporting as a DW contributor from the Gaza Strip since 2012, kept his two sons from going to school that day, as everyone anticipated Israel's retaliation.

"An apartment on the backstreet was hit. There were some strikes in the street as well, which caused some windows of my apartment to smash," he said. It didn't take long for Balousha to realise the damage was caused by an airstrike to a nearby building.

He decided it was no longer safe to stay in his apartment. He took his family, packing very lightly, and fled Gaza City.