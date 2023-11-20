Qatar presents Israel with '2 suggestions' on hostage deal with Hamas: Palestinian source

A Palestinian source has said that Qatar presented Israel with "two suggestions" on the hostage deal with Hamas.

The source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua news agency on Sunday that the first suggestion is for Hamas to release 53 children and women in exchange for a three-day ceasefire and the entry of a certain amount of fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The second suggestion is for Hamas to release 87 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children and some security prisoners, a ceasefire for five days, and the entry of a larger amount of fuel, the source added.

The source said that Israel insisted on the release of all mothers and children detained by Hamas and conveyed a message that it was possible to discuss additional days of calm in exchange for the release of more abductees, Xinhua news agency reported.