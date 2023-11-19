Israel-Palestine conflict: No deal reached yet on hostage release says Netanyahu

Currently there is no deal reached yet on the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference.

Netanyahu denied "incorrect reports" about a deal of releasing part of about 240 hostages held in Gaza is approaching, adding that the Israeli public will be updated if such an agreement is reached.

"All the people of Israel are marching with you," the Prime Minister on Saturday night told the families of hostages, as some of them just completed a five-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, urging the government to do more to secure the release of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.