Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza aid paused amid telecom outage

Humanitarian aid to Gaza suspended because of telecom outage

Critical humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing will not take place on Friday because of a collapse in telecom services, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

A lack of fuel to the besieged strip shut down all internet and phone networks on Thursday, the main Palestinian telecom provider said.

"We have seen fuel and food and water and humanitarian assistance being used as a weapon of war," Juliette Touma, the UNRWA communications director, told reporters in Amman, Jordan.

Touma said UNRWA can't operate because it has no fuel, and "It is simply outrageous that humanitarian agencies are reduced to begging for fuel."