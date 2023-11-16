Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF search continues at Gaza hospital

Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas hostages

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was "mildly hopeful" there would be a deal to free more than 200 Hamas-held hostages in Gaza.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here because I don't know what's happened in the last four hours, but we have gotten great cooperation from the Qataris," he said.

"I'm going to stop. But I am mildly hopeful," he added.

Qatar is leading the mediation with Hamas for the release of hostages held by the terrorist group.

Hamas took some 240 people hostage during terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7 which also left 1,400 dead.

Hamas is designated a terror organization by Israel, the United States and Germany among other nations, and the European Union.

