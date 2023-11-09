Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that its fighter jets have hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The IDF in a statement said on Wednesday that it hit the Hezbollah infrastructure that had fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Military posts and technological assets used by Hezbollah to attack Israel were destroyed, as per the statement.

The Israeli air power carried out the attacks in Lebanon across the Northern border and near Biranit.

Israel has warned the Hezbollah not to interfere in its ongoing conflict with Hamas after the 7 October massacre and mayhem of 1,400 people within Israel.