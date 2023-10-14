What you need to know about Hezbollah

The armed wing of Hezbollah was described in 2022 as likely "the most formidable non-state military actor in the Middle East — and arguably in the world", by the Washington-based Wilson Center.

The Iran-backed group, whose name means 'party of God', is based in Lebanon, where it was formed. More than a military group, Hezbollah is deeply enmeshed in Lebanese politics and society.

"Its extensive security apparatus, political organization and social services network fostered its reputation as 'a state within a state,'" the US-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) explained in a 2022 description of the group.

Several countries, including the US in 1997 and Germany in 2020, have designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization. The European Union designated its armed wing one in 2013. This decision was considered controversial because of the role Hezbollah has played in successive Lebanese governments since 1992.

The large network of social services Hezbollah provides — including hospitals, schools and welfare facilities — means the group is relatively popular at home. This is especially true among the estimated third of Lebanese who are Shiite Muslims — a 2020 poll found that 89% had positive views on Hezbollah.