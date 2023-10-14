Which nation can mediate in Hamas-Israel conflict?

After the attack on Israeli territory by the militant Hamas group last weekend, which left over 1,200 people dead there, conflict in the region appears to be escalating.

This week the Israeli air force says it has dropped 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip which, at just over 40 kilometers long, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Due to the massive airstrikes, there are now over 1,500 people dead in Gaza. In its attempts to free around 100 hostages being held by Hamas inside Gaza, Israel has also imposed a siege on the around 2.2 million inhabitants of Gaza, an area it has controlled entry to since 2007.

On the Israeli-Lebanese border, the militant Hezbollah group has fired rockets into Israel in support of Hamas. In other parts of Israel, extremist settlers have killed Palestinian civilians.