Hamas preventing Gaza hospital staff from collecting fuel: Israeli military

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed that the Hamas militant group was preventing staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital from collecting fuel as the largest medical facility in the besieged enclave is rapidly running out of electricity, supplies, and food.

In a post on X, IDF said: "Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it.

"Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why would they prevent the hospital from receiving it?"

The IDF also posted a night-cam footage video showing soldiers apparently carrying gallon-sized vessels.

"The IDF is doing everything it can to mitigate harm to Gazan civilians and increase humanitarian aid. Our war is with Hamas — not with the people of Gaza," it said.