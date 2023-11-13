WHO loses communication with contacts at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital amid repeated attacks

The World Health Organization (WHO) claimed that it has lost all communications with contacts at Gaza's largest Al-Shifa Hospital amid repeated Israeli attacks and heavy fighting in the vicinity.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the WHO said: " As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area.

"There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed."

According to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry, 600-650 inpatients, 200-500 health workers and approximately 1,500 internally displaced people still inside the hospital as of Monday morning.

"Lack of power, water and food, putting lives at immediate risk. There is no safe passage out of the hospital,' it added.

The WHO statement went on to say that the hospital has come under multiple attacks in the past 48 hours, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

"The intensive care unit suffered damage from bombardment, while areas of the hospital where displaced people were sheltering have also been damaged. An intubated patient reportedly died when electricity was at one point cut," it noted.