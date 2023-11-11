Israel-Palestine conflict: Failed missile launched by terrorists hits Gaza hospital, says Israeli military

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that a failed missile launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip hit the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the enclave and one of the oldest Palestinian health institutions

In a post on X, the IDF's spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in Arabic that an analysis of the military's "operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City".

"According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital. Therefore, according to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital," he added.