Gaza's main hospital out of service due to electricity cut: Palestinian official

Dozens of newborns were at risk of dying as the electricity powering the incubators at Gaza's largest Al- Shifa hospital was cut off, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two babies have died while 37 other premature infants are at real risk, Physicians for Human Rights-Israel warned in a statement on Saturday, citing doctors at the hospital.

The medical complex has been out of service as a result of fuel shortage and Israeli attacks, confirmed Ashraf a-Qedra, the spokesperson of the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

"All the sections and departments in Al-Shifa medical complex have been totally shut down as a result of the running out of fuel as well as the Israeli attacks," a-Qedra said in a press statement.

He warned that "we may witness an increase in the deaths among the patients, mainly children and those in serious health conditions".

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmeia said an Israeli airstrike also destroyed the main oxygen supply line of the hospital, posing a threat to the lives of the wounded and patients inside, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Selmeia noted that, in addition, Israeli drones are targeting everyone at the medical complex, rendering doctors unable to provide medical services.