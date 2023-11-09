I would have died without Palestinians: US nurse who returned from Gaza

In a recent CNN interview, Emily Callahan, an American nurse who has just returned from Gaza, opened up about her challenging time in Gaza during the conflict. Asked about her feelings upon leaving, Emily expressed relief but admitted the difficulty of finding joy, knowing she left people behind.

Emily vividly described the scenes in Gaza, where they were relocated five times in 26 days due to security concerns. She particularly spoke about her experience at the Khan Younis Training Centre (KYTC) run by the UNRWA, and how what it was like to live with 35,000 internally displaced people with limited medical resources, no water and dire living conditions.

Among the other challenges, Emily also spoke about how they faced accusations and verbal attacks, emphasising the challenges her team faced. Here are some key quotes from her interview: