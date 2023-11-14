Israel–Hamas conflict: Tanks at gates of Gaza hospital even as Biden urges "less intrusive action"

Lula accuses Israel of 'killing innocent people'

Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused Israel of "killing innocent people without any criteria" in the Gaza Strip, saying its actions are "as grave" as the 7 October 7 by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, 13 November.

The leader of Latin America's largest country also accused Israel of "dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there".

Representatives of Brazil's Jewish community denounced these remarks as "erroneous", "unfair" and "dangerous", adding that they "put Israel and Hamas on the same level".

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 11,078 people, mostly civilians, according to figures released on Friday, 10 November, from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Meanwhile, Israel on the same day revised the official estimated death toll of the 7 October Hamas attack, lowering the number to about 1,200 people from the originally stated "more than 1,400".