EU foreign ministers struggle for Israel-Gaza consensus

Macron hardens tone

The EU's official position has not shifted much in the past weeks, Hugh Lovatt of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told DW on Monday. However, Macron's change in tone could prove important, he argued.

"I suspect that French positioning will probably cause some other member states to move towards a cease-fire. But it will never convince the Germans. It will not convince the Hungarians or the Austrians," he said, referring to some of Israel's closest EU backers in the current conflict.

While it would unlikely shift the official EU position, he said signals coming from Europe were nonetheless heard in Israel and its major ally, the United States. "Israel is very aware that it probably has a clock for its operations," Lovatt said.

At some point, discussions will have to shift to a cease-fire, in Lovatt's view. While Israel had the right to defend itself and respond to Hamas' attacks, he said that ultimately "there is no military solution in Gaza."

"Israel can make some tactical gains killing Hamas, destroying tunnels, but militarily it will not remove the threat of Hamas," the ECFR analyst said.

"The question is how many more thousands of Palestinian civilians need to die before Western governments make that call," Lovatt said.