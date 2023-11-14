Will be forced to shutdown operations in Gaza due to fuel shortage: UNRWA

The agency has already sheltered 8,00,000 people who have fled their homes since the Israel ground invasion commenced on October 27. It has said that this 8,00,000 is around half of the total population of Gaza.

The Commissioner General of UNRWA said that the organisation has requested the Israeli military for replenishment of fuel but it has been turned down.

The UNRWA also said that from 14 November, the organisation will not be able to ply its ambulances and mobile medical facilities as there was no fuel remaining.