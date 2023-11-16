Israel-Palestine conflict: UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

At its fifth attempt, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for an extended humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza after the US under growing international dismay at the inaction over the tragedy in the territory withheld its veto while criticising it.

The resolution adopted on Wednesday, 14 November also demanded the release of the hostages taken by Hamas when it attacked Israel on October 7 and called for a humanitarian corridor to ferry relief supplies to Gaza.

Russia and the UK joined the US in abstaining from voting on the resolution allowing it to be adopted with the support of the other 12 Council members, including France and China, the other permanent members.

Although the Security Council has enforcement powers and its resolutions are legally binding, this resolution will be merely symbolic as it does not include any penalties for ignoring it – which would be impossible to enforce anyway.

An amendment proposed by Russia to call for a “humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” – in other words, a ceasefire – failed to pass because it did not get the minimum of nine votes, and the sole vote against it by the US did not translate into a veto.