No contact with Gaza strip since Nov 16, says UN update

There has been no contact with the Gaza strip since 4 pm on 16 November until 10 pm on 17 November, stated the latest update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Gaza Strip has been largely cut off, following the shutdown of landlines, cellular, and internet services due to the depletion of fuel used to run generators by telecommunications providers. This is the fourth communications blackout since 7 October, and the first caused by lack of fuel, stated the 42nd flash update by OCHA on the crisis in the region.

The telecommunications shutdown has brought the already challenging delivery of humanitarian assistance to an almost complete halt, including life-saving assistance to people injured or trapped under the rubble as a result of airstrikes and clashes.

On 17 November, for the third consecutive day, Israeli troops, accompanied by tanks, operated within the Shifa hospital compound in Gaza city. According to hospital administrators, since 11 November, 40 patients, including four premature babies, have died in the hospital due to the lack of electricity.