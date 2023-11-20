Ceasefire right now: UK South Asian-origin MPs speak up for Gaza

The UK House of Commons saw dozens of British lawmakers voting this week to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza, defying the government and the main opposition party's stance that instead pledges for humanitarian pauses to the fighting.

A major fallout of the Humza Yousaf-led Scottish National Party's (SNP) amendment vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza -- which was defeated by 125 votes to 294 -- was seen among the Labour party MPs, including many of South Asian-origin.

More than a third of 198 Labour MPs went against their party line to vote in favour of the amendment, including 10 front benchers, eight of whom are shadow cabinet members and two are parliamentary aides.

“Too many parents have had to bury their children in Gaza. Too many children have become orphaned. Too many have suffered. And for far too long. A ceasefire would enable a humanitarian corridor and the crucial delivery of immediate aid to those in desperate need," SNP's Pakistan-origin leader, Yousaf, said in a statement.