Xi Jinping to attend BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Tuesday, 21 November on the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chair of the BRICS group, convened a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations on the West Asia situation in Gaza for Tuesday, the South African Foreign Ministry announced.

At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israel issue and deliver important remarks in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.