BRICS: Can China and India overcome differences at summit?

As the BRICS grouping discusses its future this week at a three-day summit in Johannesburg, much depends on how well the two BRICS economic powerhouses, India and China, can get along.

BRICS, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is seen by many analysts as attempting to forge an alternative global order, especially vis a vis the global south.

China in recent years has pushed for such an alternative, deriding sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" of the United States, while building up its global "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment scheme aimed at developing countries.

India has tried to remain neutral, positioning itself to the West as a bulwark against Chinese military expansion as a member of the "Quad" grouping, while at the same time maintaining trade ties with Russia and refusing to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the summit.