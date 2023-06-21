India slams China at UN for blocking move to designate 26/11 accused Sajid Mir as 'global terrorist'

"Justice still continues to elude the victims of the Mumbai terror attack," he said. Mir was listed as a proscribed terrorist under the national laws of India and under the laws of the United States and several other countries globally, he said.



"But when the proposal for listing him did not go through the Security Council sanctions regime, we had strong reasons to believe that something was genuinely wrong in the global sanctions regime, as manifested in the Security Council," Gupta said.



"If we cannot get established terrorists who have been proscribed across global landscapes, listed under the Security Council architecture for petty geopolitical interests, then we really do not have the genuine political will needed to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism," he added.