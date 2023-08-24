BRICS summit: Leaders eye expansion, common currency

The BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, representing a quarter of the global economy, are meeting for the second day on Wednesday as part of a three-day summit.

They are discussing expansion and increasing global influence at a summit in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Interest in joining the group has surged, with some 20 countries requesting membership.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is not attending the meeting person, as host country South Africa is obliged to arrest him under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over the war in Ukraine.