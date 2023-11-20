Israel-Palestine conflict: 'This must stop', says Guterres over spiraling deaths in Gaza

In response to the spiraling deaths in Gaza amid the raging Israel-Hamas conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

"This war is having a staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including women and children, every day," the UN chief posted on X.

"This must stop. I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," he added.