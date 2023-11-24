Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel confirms receiving 1st-stage hostage release list

Israel has received a list of hostages due to be released from the Gaza Strip in the first stage of a swap deal reached with Hamas, the Israeli government has confirmed.

Gal Hirsch, the coordinator for hostages and missing at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, said in a statement on Thursday that the government had informed the families of the hostages who were on the list, without revealing further details on the list or when the agreed ceasefire in Gaza would take place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement came shortly after Qatar, which acted as a mediator, said that the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza would officially take effect at 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

Egypt, which brokered the Israel-Hamas truce along with Qatar and the US over the past weeks, also confirmed on Thursday that the postponed truce would be enforced at 7 a.m. on Friday in Gaza.