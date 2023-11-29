Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel’s ground operation to move south in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plans to extend its ground operation to southern Gaza, having nearly cleared overground Hamas military infrastructure in the enclave’s north, an Israeli military official said on Tuesday.

On a day of the Israel-Hamas truce that halted fire and allowed the exchange of some Israeli citizens taken hostage by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners, and the passage of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza, the official said the IDF could launch the ground raids in the south any time after the fighting resumes. He did not give details.

“The north is more or less clear,” Colonel Avichai Zafrani, the defence attaché at the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, told reporters of Hamas’ military infrastructure on the ground in Gaza, adding that tunnels were being searched.

According to Zafrani, Hamas’ two main operations in the coastal enclave were in or under the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, located in the north, and in Khan Younis, a city in the south.

He said caches of arms and ammunition, including anti-tank explosive devices and mines, were found in the hospital area, under which tunnels exist that had been used by Hamas; and that a tunnel shaft had been found near an amusement park and a rocket launcher near a mosque.

“The government had given the IDF two objectives – one was to eliminate Hamas, and, two, to get the hostages released,” Zafrani said.