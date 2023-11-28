Israel–Palestine Conflict: Qatar says more hostages to be released

Qatar working to extend Israel–Hamas truce

Qatari mediators were focused on extending the temporary pause between in Israeli operations in Gaza beyond Wednesday, 29 November, said Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry.

"Our main focus right now is, and our hope, is it reach a sustainable truce that would lead to further negotiations, and eventually an end to this situation of violence and to this war," he said at a press conference in Doha.

Qatar on 27 November announced a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, opening the way for further releases of hostages held by the Palestinian militant-Islamist group Hamas in exchange for the release of some Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.