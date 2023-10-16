Blinken in Israel for second time since Israel-Hamas conflict erupted

For a second time since the raging Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on 7 October, US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish nation's war management cabinet.

The US top diplomat was in Israel last week in a show of support from the Biden administration as it seeks to reinforce the country's defences and prevent the conflict from escalating further, reports CNN. He was the first senior US administration to visit the war-torn nation.

Earlier in the day, Blinken said in a post on X: "We stand with Israel as it defends itself. The United States is also actively working to ensure the people of Gaza can get out of harm’s way and the assistance they need — food, water, medicine — can get in. Hamas does not care if Palestinians suffer."