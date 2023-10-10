Blinken discusses US support with Israeli FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, 10 October spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to discuss Washington's support for the Jewish nation "as it defends itself against Hamas’ terrorist attacks".

In a statement, the State Department said that Blinken "reiterated US condolences to the people of Israel and all those impacted by Hamas’ violence and reaffirmed our efforts to secure the immediate release of all hostages".

The call came a day after President Joe Biden announced that 11 Americans were killed since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on 7 October.

"Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -- many of whom made a second home in Israel," the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by the White House on Monday.