Egypt offers to host multilateral meeting on Palestinian issue

Egypt offered to host a multilateral meeting to address the latest situation and the future of the Palestinian issue, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

The invitation was made after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held a National Security Council meeting to review regional developments, notably with regard to the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt is ready to exert any effort to achieve calm in Gaza and activate a genuine peace process, the presidency said on Sunday in a statement.

"There is no solution to the Palestinian cause except through the two-state solution," the statement said, stressing that Egypt rejected the displacement of the people of Gaza or "attempts to pay off the Palestinian issue at the expense of neighbouring countries".