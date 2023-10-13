Israel-Hamas conflict: India withdraws from World Cadet Chess Championship in Egypt

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict had its impact on Indian chess with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) announcing its decision to withdraw from the World Cadet Chess Championship to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from 14 to 23 October.

“Considering the ongoing situation at Gaza Strip between Israel & Hamas and the age of participants, after due deliberations it was decided our delegation will not participate in the World Cadet Chess Championship-2023,” AICF announced.