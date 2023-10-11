India sets up 24-hr control room to monitor situation in Israel, Palestine
Amid the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) has set up a 24-hour control room to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.
The contact details of the control room are:
1800118797 (toll free)
+91-11 23012113
+91-11-23014104
+91-11-23017905
+919968291988
situationroom@mea.gov.in
In addition to this, the embassy of India in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per contact details given below:
+972-35226748
+972-543278392
cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
Further, the representative office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per contact details given below:
+970-592916418 (also WhatsApp)
rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in
