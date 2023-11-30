Gaza truce will extend for every day Hamas releases 10 'living' hostages says Israeli official

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday said the humanitarian truce in Gaza will extend for every day the Hamas militant group releases 10 "living" hostages.

The top official's remark came shortly after Israel and Hamas confirmed that the pause in fighting would extend for the seventh day on Thursday, 30 November as talks for the release of more hostages continued.

The announcement came minutes before the truce was set to expire at 7 a.m. (local time).

Thursday's extension is the second of the initial four-day truce that commenced on 24 November.

The original four-day truce in Gaza which was first implemented on November 24 and extended for two more days on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Regev told CNN that Israel’s position on any extension of the humanitarian pause in fighting is “crystal clear”.

“Every day, we agreed to an extension for the release of 10 hostages, 10 living hostages... If Hamas continues to release hostages, 10 a day, we will extend the hold — the pause."

When asked if the fighting would resume within the next 24 hours, Regev told CNN that “if Hamas fails to meet the conditions of the extension, which is to release 10 Israelis, then of course the fighting can be resumed”.