Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israel's military has again struck Helzbollah militia positions in southern Lebanon in response to what it says was shelling from across the border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday, 5 December that its fighter jets "struck Hezbollah launch posts, terror infrastructure, and a military compound" in response to "launches from Lebanon to Israel" on Monday, 4 December.

"In addition, in response to a launch from Lebanon to the area of Zar'it in northern Israel, the IDF struck the sources of the fire," it added.

"In order to remove a threat, the IDF struck a few other locations in Lebanese territory."

Hezbollah and the IDF have been exchanging fire since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.